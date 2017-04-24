Kastens named minister at Louisville Christian
Bob Kastens has been called to serve as preaching minister with the Louisville Christian Church, 2826 Topside Road, Louisville, beginning in June. He has served with the First Christian Church, Crossville, since November 2008.
