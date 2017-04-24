Kastens named minister at Louisville ...

Kastens named minister at Louisville Christian

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Times

Bob Kastens has been called to serve as preaching minister with the Louisville Christian Church, 2826 Topside Road, Louisville, beginning in June. He has served with the First Christian Church, Crossville, since November 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burchett for governor? The Knox County mayor is... 2 hr Right right 8
If You Could Choose-Would You 4 hr Just Saying 50
The Best and Worse Presidents since WW2 12 hr James 4
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 23 hr SnarkyMcD 237
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... Sat ElDiablo 9
Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12) Sat Hump Hammer 7
DCS, Youth Villages, and others lie in court. (Apr '11) Apr 28 Fedupwithkidsforcash 34
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,682,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC