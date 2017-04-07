Ijams Crag rock climbing site in Knoxville to reopen Saturday
The popular Ijams Crag outdoor rock climbing area will reopen to the public on Saturday after having been closed since last fall due to insurance issues. Under a temporary agreement with Ijams, the city of Knoxville has agreed to take over operation and management of the Crag while Ijams works out a long term plan.
