Ijams Crag rock climbing site in Knoxville to reopen Saturday

13 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The popular Ijams Crag outdoor rock climbing area will reopen to the public on Saturday after having been closed since last fall due to insurance issues. Under a temporary agreement with Ijams, the city of Knoxville has agreed to take over operation and management of the Crag while Ijams works out a long term plan.

