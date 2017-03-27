Human skull could be a missing Clevel...

Human skull could be a missing Cleveland resident, CPD suspects

What were first thought to be bones from an animal that a dog brought to his owner's home ended up being human remains. CLEVELANDa SPOLICEa SCHIEF Mark Gibson, at the podium, answers questions on the recent homicide of Thomas Creek Jr., and about bones from a possible missing person, at a press conference Thursday morning.

