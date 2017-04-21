Historic Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes returns to Knoxville

East Tennesseans are invited to journey through one of Knoxville's historic districts during Fourth and Gill's Tour of Homes on Sunday, April 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Now celebrating 27 years, the tour invites guests to visit several neighborhood homes and sites, including Central United Methodist Church and Greystone Mansion, home of WATE 6 On Your Side. The tour begins at Central United Methodist Church, located at 201 Third Avenue.

