Higher Learning: University of Tennessee Offers a oeDolly Parton Honors Classa
Since the Fall 2016 semester, Dolly has been the subject of an honors class-"Course-Work: Dolly's America"-at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, which is about 30 miles northwest of her hometown in Sevierville, Tenn. The class is offered to honors history students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|2 hr
|pent upnrgy
|222
|Midget Prostitutes (May '12)
|7 hr
|BWC
|8
|Anybody want to hang out with me this afternoon?
|8 hr
|nunya
|2
|Michael Fraker ?
|15 hr
|Curious
|1
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|Thu
|South Knox Hombre
|6
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Thu
|Red Light This
|31
|Radio Stations
|Thu
|Red Light This
|68
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC