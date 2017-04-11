Glenn Jacobs, WWE wrestler a Kane,a announces candidacy for Knox County Mayor
Jacobs officially announced his candidacy Tuesday afternoon at Sweet Pea's BBQ in South Knoxville. He named a campaign treasurer in March.
