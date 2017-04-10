From Detroit to Knoxville, rising num...

From Detroit to Knoxville, rising number of drug overdoses lead to response Read Story Madison Wade

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

"I ran it in people's homes, I've ran it in grocery stores, I've ran it in gas station parking lots. I've ran it in hotels, motels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 28 min duck you 215
Michael Fraker ? 1 hr Curious 1
If You Could Choose-Would You 14 hr South Knox Hombre 6
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) Thu Red Light This 31
Radio Stations Thu Red Light This 68
Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08) Thu Samantha 12
anti trans bigotry Wed South Knox Hombre 10
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,803 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC