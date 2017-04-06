Former Knoxville childrena s pastor in court after human trafficking sting
Jason Kennedy, a former children's pastor at Grace Baptist Church made his first appearance in Knox County Criminal court. Kennedy was arrested during a human trafficking sting operation in May 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|29 min
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|98
|Shame on you WVLT 8
|11 hr
|WVLT Employee
|14
|7 cent gas tax hike
|11 hr
|Cronix
|25
|Man Sitting In Church Bursts Into Flames (Jul '06)
|11 hr
|Semes Valley
|2
|Greeneville Names New Town Planner
|21 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|11
|drug screening in juvenile court
|22 hr
|Yoyo
|8
|Knoxville teen injured in gang shooting knows t...
|Wed
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC