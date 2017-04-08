Former East Tennessee school custodian sentenced to 6 years for soliciting minors
FBI agents say they also found evidence of Kyle Thompson raping a 3-year-old girl, who was left with him while her relative went to the stor KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A former Knox County Schools custodian was sentenced Friday to six years in jail after he pleaded guilty to three counts of soliciting minors for sexual conduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|9 hr
|Sass
|184
|Radio Stations
|19 hr
|Lowrider22
|66
|Crime 21 mins ago 12:08 a.m.Alexander employee ...
|Sun
|Omega
|4
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Strip Club Pro
|29
|Tennessee Democrats
|Sat
|Charlie Bob
|18
|Mother questions officers' use of deadly force (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Just Saying
|158
|7 cent gas tax hike
|Apr 7
|TDOT Party Time
|27
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC