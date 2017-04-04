First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Collapse
Knoxville, Tenn., could be the first city in the U.S. where Obamacare completely collapses, leaving tens of thousands of people without the option to buy a subsidized insurance policy. Humana, the city's only remaining insurance provider on its Obamacare exchange, announced it is exiting the market in 2018.
