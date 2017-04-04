First US City Set To See Complete Oba...

First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Collapse

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Knoxville, Tenn., could be the first city in the U.S. where Obamacare completely collapses, leaving tens of thousands of people without the option to buy a subsidized insurance policy. Humana, the city's only remaining insurance provider on its Obamacare exchange, announced it is exiting the market in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 1 hr Just Saying 9
News Greeneville Names New Town Planner 1 hr Knoxville 9
Active Pain Treatment (Apr '12) 3 hr Mad 115
Should MPC Director Gerald Green be forced out? 3 hr Citizen 1
Complete Family Care Kingston Pike (Aug '13) 6 hr johnbwaltonjr 11
Mark of the Beast - Arrives. 9 hr Red Light This 6
Tennessee Democrats 11 hr Democrat Love This 16
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC