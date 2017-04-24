Firefighter catches baby thrown from ...

Firefighter catches baby thrown from window during fire

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

KNOXVILLE, TN A firefighter rescued a baby boy from a fire by asking the boy's father to throw his son out of a third-floor window, promising to catch him. When a fire started in the back stairwell of a four-floor apartment building Sunday morning, senior firefighter Bo Merritt says smoke inhalation was a major concern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gas Tax Increase 4 hr Dan 1
anti trans bigotry 5 hr lawgiver 32
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 6 hr BuildTheWall 240
Rowing coverage sucks 17 hr Yourlifeismeaning... 6
If You Could Choose-Would You Mon Just Saying 34
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) Mon misfit 0676 35
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... Mon Nosey two 2
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 280,559,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC