Firefighter catches baby thrown from window during fire
KNOXVILLE, TN A firefighter rescued a baby boy from a fire by asking the boy's father to throw his son out of a third-floor window, promising to catch him. When a fire started in the back stairwell of a four-floor apartment building Sunday morning, senior firefighter Bo Merritt says smoke inhalation was a major concern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas Tax Increase
|4 hr
|Dan
|1
|anti trans bigotry
|5 hr
|lawgiver
|32
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|6 hr
|BuildTheWall
|240
|Rowing coverage sucks
|17 hr
|Yourlifeismeaning...
|6
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|Mon
|Just Saying
|34
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Mon
|misfit 0676
|35
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|Mon
|Nosey two
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC