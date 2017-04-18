Features 54 mins ago 5:04 p.m.Autism Site Knoxville serves kids, families on the spectrum
This Sunday is Autism Family Day at Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. Families can register online at AutismSiteKnoxville.org Veronica Cordell started a nonprofit one year ago for people with autism spectrum disorder and their families called Autism Site Knoxville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
