Features 54 mins ago 5:04 p.m.Autism Site Knoxville serves kids, families on the spectrum

Autism Site Knoxville serves kids, families on the spectrum

This Sunday is Autism Family Day at Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. Families can register online at AutismSiteKnoxville.org Veronica Cordell started a nonprofit one year ago for people with autism spectrum disorder and their families called Autism Site Knoxville.

