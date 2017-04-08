Family of 5 displaced in South Knoxvi...

Family of 5 displaced in South Knoxville house fire

According to Rural Metro, when firefighters arrived, the home at 3421 Tipton Station was engulfed in flames. Wendy Hill, one of the family members that says she was in the house when the fire started, says the home was rented without insurance.

