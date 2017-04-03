Experience tells: Condee takes the helm of Townsend Police Department
There may be law enforcement officers with longer resumes than Kevin Condee, but few of them can claim to have a greater diversity of experiences than the McMinn County native. Condee, who took over as chief of Townsend Police Department in February, replacing the retired Ron Suttles, began his law enforcement career with Blount County Sheriff's Office in 1993.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|14 hr
|Sass
|184
|Radio Stations
|Sun
|Lowrider22
|66
|Crime 21 mins ago 12:08 a.m.Alexander employee ...
|Sun
|Omega
|4
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Strip Club Pro
|29
|Tennessee Democrats
|Sat
|Charlie Bob
|18
|Mother questions officers' use of deadly force (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Just Saying
|158
|7 cent gas tax hike
|Apr 7
|TDOT Party Time
|27
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC