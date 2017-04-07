Employee chases down East Knoxville dollar store robbery suspect
Police arrested a man accused of robbing an East Knoxville dollar store Friday afternoon after an employee chased him from the store. Police say the suspect, later identified as Joshua Davis, 19, entered a Family Dollar store around 2:43 p.m., pointed a handgun at employees and ordered them to the ground.
