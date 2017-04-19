Emerald Youth Foundation, city of Kno...

Emerald Youth Foundation, city of Knoxville to announce plans for Lonsdale property

The Emerald Youth Foundation announced Wednesday that an entire city block of property in Lonsdale is proposed to be transformed to serve neighborhood youth and their families. The property is located at the corner of Sherman Street and Minnesota Avenue, across from Sam E. Hill preschool.

