Elizabeth Thomas 'not the person she was' after kidnapping, family says
Elizabeth Thomas has said little to her family about the 38 days she spent on the run with her former high school teacher, a man accused of "brainwashing" the teenage girl and then taking her across nine states. Cornered by authorities at daybreak on Thursday, the pair emerged from a rustic cabin in California after disappearing in mid-March.
