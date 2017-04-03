Education 12 mins ago 9:56 p.m.Randy Boyd making $223K donation to South-Doyle library

The Knox County Board of Education will vote Wednesday to accept a $223,000 donation from Knoxville businessman and gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd for renovations to the South-Doyle High School library. Knox County Schools Interim Superintendent Buzz Thomas referred to Boyd, who graduated from Doyle High School before it merged with South-Young High School, as one of the district's "most loyal alumni" during the Board of Education's work session Monday.

