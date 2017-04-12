Dry weather, gusty winds lead to incr...

Dry weather, gusty winds lead to increased fire concerns Read Story Kendall Morris

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

April 12, 2017: With warm temperatures, dry weather, and gusty winds this week, the National Weather Service in Morristown is discouraging burning here in East Tennessee. The NWS put out a message Tuesday warning people in East Tennessee, extreme Southwest North Carolina, and extreme Southwest Virginia from burning that day because there was an increase potential for fire growth and spread.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 43 min duck you 210
If You Could Choose-Would You 9 hr South Knox Hombre 6
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) 20 hr Red Light This 31
Radio Stations 20 hr Red Light This 68
Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08) Thu Samantha 12
anti trans bigotry Wed South Knox Hombre 10
DCS, Youth Villages, and others lie in court. (Apr '11) Wed Brenda 33
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC