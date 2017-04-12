Dry weather, gusty winds lead to increased fire concerns Read Story Kendall Morris

April 12, 2017: With warm temperatures, dry weather, and gusty winds this week, the National Weather Service in Morristown is discouraging burning here in East Tennessee. The NWS put out a message Tuesday warning people in East Tennessee, extreme Southwest North Carolina, and extreme Southwest Virginia from burning that day because there was an increase potential for fire growth and spread.

