Dolly Parton college course combines music, history and Appalachia's pride
Dolly Parton appears at a country-music convention in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1972. A new course at the University of Tennessee's main campus in Knoxville is devoted to her life story and is meant to give students a new way of understanding Appalachia's history and Parton's role in it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pilot Stations Will Increase Sales
|1 hr
|XXX
|6
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|4 hr
|slick willie expl...
|241
|Rooster sticker
|4 hr
|abc456
|1
|Good 2 Keep Ingorant
|5 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|2
|Time Runs Out
|9 hr
|Red Light This
|2
|Radio Stations
|9 hr
|Red Light This
|79
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|9 hr
|Time Runs Out
|11
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC