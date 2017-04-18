"Dog Years" and Knoxville hit the big...

"Dog Years" and Knoxville hit the big screen at NYC's Tribeca Film Festival Read Story Russell Biven

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

It stars Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter and Chevy Chase, and was filmed in Knoxville last summer. In fact, producers, including Gordon Whitener of Knoxville, rewrote the script so it could be shot in East Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anti trans bigotry 2 hr South Knox Hombre 27
If You Could Choose-Would You 12 hr Just Saying 25
Long year for UT football 12 hr South Knox Hombre 2
Knox News Sentinel Sun theater x 41
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property Sat true story 2
News TDOT discusses safety plans to widen Chapman Hi... (Jun '16) Sat South Knox Hombre 10
Time Runs Out Fri Grimy Phoxx 4
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC