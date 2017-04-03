Documentary, discussion highlight Syrian humanitarium efforts Read Story Grant Robinson
The discussion featured a panel of leaders in the local Syrian community, including Maryville doctor Jabber Hassan, owner of Yassin's Falafel House Yassin Terou, and Knox County Mayor Chief of Staff Dean Rice. "I think one of our duties is to begin to use the right language.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|14 hr
|Sass
|184
|Radio Stations
|Sun
|Lowrider22
|66
|Crime 21 mins ago 12:08 a.m.Alexander employee ...
|Sun
|Omega
|4
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Strip Club Pro
|29
|Tennessee Democrats
|Sat
|Charlie Bob
|18
|Mother questions officers' use of deadly force (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Just Saying
|158
|7 cent gas tax hike
|Apr 7
|TDOT Party Time
|27
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC