Deputies find fleeing suspect hiding in briar patch
A Knoxville man with a stolen car and long history with law enforcement was arrested Saturday after running from deputies and hiding unsuccessfully in a briar patch, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Charles Lee White, 40, Knoxville, was charged with burglary of a vehicle, aggravated burglary, vandalism over $1,000, theft of property, theft of property over $1,000 and evading arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|1 hr
|Just Saying
|9
|Greeneville Names New Town Planner
|1 hr
|Knoxville
|9
|Active Pain Treatment (Apr '12)
|3 hr
|Mad
|115
|Should MPC Director Gerald Green be forced out?
|3 hr
|Citizen
|1
|Complete Family Care Kingston Pike (Aug '13)
|6 hr
|johnbwaltonjr
|11
|Mark of the Beast - Arrives.
|9 hr
|Red Light This
|6
|Tennessee Democrats
|11 hr
|Democrat Love This
|16
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC