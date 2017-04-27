Critical need for Knoxville blood donors

Critical need for Knoxville blood donors

A variety of forces have come together this week to leave MEDIC Regional Blood Center in desperate need of certain blood types. The blood center needs about 150 units but they have less than a day's supply of O negative blood.

