Crime 7 mins ago 10:46 a.m.DA: Gang member fled during jury deliberations
Roshaun Dinal Colbert, 36, was convicted of evading arrest, reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with evidence. He did not return for the announcement of the jury's verdict.
