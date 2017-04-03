Crime 57 mins ago 10:56 p.m.FBI searc...

Crime 57 mins ago 10:56 p.m.FBI searching for suspect in West Knoxville bank robbery

12 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Authorities with the Knoxville FBI office are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery on Kingston Pike in West Knoxville Tuesday evening. Around 5 p.m., a white male entered the U.S. Bank at 8845 Kingston Pike and demanded money with a note.

