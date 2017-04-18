Crime 36 mins ago 7:52 p.m.Knoxville woman, 29, convicted of man's murder
A Knoxville woman will be sentenced June 8 after a jury convicted her Thursday of second-degree murder in Knox County Criminal Court. Danielle Wright, 29, shot Purnell L. Nimmons to death the night of April 3 at the Lakeview Motel on Chapman Highway, according to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office.
