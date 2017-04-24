Crime 34 mins ago 10:50 a.m.KPD: One injured in East Knoxville shooting
Adam Hickey, 26, of Knoxville sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and authorities took him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DCS, Youth Villages, and others lie in court. (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Fedupwithkidsforcash
|34
|TBI investigates missing records at Lenoir City... (Jan '11)
|14 hr
|AIPAC is treason
|116
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|14 hr
|Anonymous
|6
|Best places to live in East TN (Aug '08)
|Thu
|Jimmy
|15
|Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12)
|Thu
|NightSerf
|6
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Thu
|Newsman77
|231
|Colonel's Café in Bearden
|Thu
|timsauljr
|5
