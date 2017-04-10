Crime 26 mins ago 8:40 p.m.KCSO arrests three for Twisters restaurant burglaries
Lexis Mello, 21, of Corryton, and Joshua Tricsli, 21, of Knoxville, were taken into custody Monday and Jordan Surber, 26, of Knoxville was arrested on Tuesday. They're accused of burglarizing two Twisters restaurants on April 2. The restaurants are located at 5831 Washington Pike and 6121 Tazewell Pike.
