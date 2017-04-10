Crime 26 mins ago 8:40 p.m.KCSO arres...

Crime 26 mins ago 8:40 p.m.KCSO arrests three for Twisters restaurant burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Lexis Mello, 21, of Corryton, and Joshua Tricsli, 21, of Knoxville, were taken into custody Monday and Jordan Surber, 26, of Knoxville was arrested on Tuesday. They're accused of burglarizing two Twisters restaurants on April 2. The restaurants are located at 5831 Washington Pike and 6121 Tazewell Pike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tony Alamo in chains: arrested. (Nov '08) 40 min Adam Henry 8
News 10Listens: Coyote sightings up in North Knox co... 56 min Seymour Resident 5
anti trans bigotry 1 hr South Knox Hombre 7
crazy lady on Facebook 14 hr ballard 1
News First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col... 20 hr commenters 200
Complete Family Care Kingston Pike (Aug '13) 23 hr dummys 12
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) Tue Willie 30
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,235,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC