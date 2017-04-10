Crime 24 mins ago 7:37 p.m.Shooting i...

Crime 24 mins ago 7:37 p.m.Shooting investigation closes I-40 rest area

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a rest stop on Interstate 40 near Crab Orchard that sent one person to the hospital. Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox told WBIR 10News one person was shot at the mile marker 324 rest area and was taken by helicopter to a Knoxville hospital.

