Crime 24 mins ago 11:05 a.m.Arrest warrant: Knoxville man charged in child's death
Police found the 8-month-old dead at an apartment on the 5500 block of Peyton Place in Fountain City on Saturday morning. Wheeler "confessed to knowingly striking the child in a non-accidental manner more than once resulting in serious bodily injury that led to his death," according to an arrest warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
