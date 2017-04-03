Crime 21 mins ago 12:08 a.m.Alexander employee charged with felony identity theft
There are 1 comment on the WBIR-TV Knoxville story from 13 hrs ago, titled Crime 21 mins ago 12:08 a.m.Alexander employee charged with felony identity theft.
A staff member in Sen. Lamar Alexander's Knoxville office is charged with felony identity theft, accused of using a stolen debit card to take some $6,000. Griswold formerly worked as constituent services manager for Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett.
United States
#1 1 hr ago
Does say one doubt that the Knoxville swamp still hasn't been drained?
Only the good Lord knows what corruption we're NOT hearing about.
Maybe Griswold will cut a deal, sing like a canary, and give prosecutors "the rest of the story".
