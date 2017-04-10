Crime 19 mins ago 11:52 a.m.Sentencing delayed in fatal fireworks crowd crash
Sentencing has been delayed for an Oak Ridge man convicted of driving his truck into a crowd of people after a Fourth of July fireworks celebration. A jury found Lee Cromwell guilty on one count of vehicular homicide and eight counts of aggravated assault in connection with the 2015 incident.
