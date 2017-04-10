Crime 15 mins ago 12:08 p.m.Alleged g...

Crime 15 mins ago 12:08 p.m.Alleged gang member indicted in Knoxville teen's murder

Police found Caleb Arwood with several gunshot wounds behind an alley on Jourolman Avenue in Western Heights. They describe him as a troubled teen with a good heart.

