Crime 13 mins ago 6:10 p.m.Man faces murder charges in 2016 double-fatal crash

Mugshot for Ralphael Cameron Coffey. The 26-year-old has a long criminal history in Anderson and Knox Counties, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
"A 26-year-old Knoxville man originally charged with vehicular homicide now faces a stiffer charge in the 2016 deaths of a passenger and a driver whom he crashed into while fleeing authorities.
Ralphael C. Coffey, who turns 27 next week, has been indicted by a Knox County grand jury on counts of second-degree murder, evading arrest, vehicular homicide and numerous cocaine charges, among others, records show."
