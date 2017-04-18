Crime 10 mins ago 1:52 p.m.Suspect arrested after Knoxville soccer complex vandalized again
Authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of using his car to vandalize the U.S. Cellular Sports Soccer Complex in West Knoxville. A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he used his car to vandalize a West Knoxville soccer complex.
