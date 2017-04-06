Crews work to clean up severe storm d...

Crews work to clean up severe storm damage in East Knoxville

Pouring rain, high winds, and even some small hail knocked out the power to thousands of residents in East Knoxville on Wendesday night. The storms moved through fairly quickly but packed a big punch, leaving behind downed power lines, uprooted trees, and debris.

