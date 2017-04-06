Crews work to clean up severe storm damage in East Knoxville
Pouring rain, high winds, and even some small hail knocked out the power to thousands of residents in East Knoxville on Wendesday night. The storms moved through fairly quickly but packed a big punch, leaving behind downed power lines, uprooted trees, and debris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First US City Set To See Complete Obamacare Col...
|35 min
|okimar
|124
|Radio Stations
|2 hr
|Charlie Bob
|64
|Dress Code at Cotton Eyed Joes?? (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Disgusted
|35
|TN Democrats Raise Gas Tax
|8 hr
|Red Light This
|1
|7 cent gas tax hike
|19 hr
|Eye roll
|26
|Greeneville Names New Town Planner
|Wed
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|11
|drug screening in juvenile court
|Wed
|Yoyo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC