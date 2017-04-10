Congratulations Linebaugh Team

Linebaugh Public Library System is proud to announce that the Friends of Smyrna Public Library and the Linebaugh Library Foundation were recognized at the Tennessee Library Association's annual conference in Knoxville last week. The awards were presented at the Trustees and Friends luncheon on Friday, April 7th.

