Community and family remember Jajuan Latham one year after his death Read Story Madison Wade
April 14, 2017: Almost one year after he was killed in a gang-related shooting, family and friends gathered to remember 12-year-old Jajuan Latham. Almost one year later, family and friends of Jajuan Latham, a 12-year-old Knoxville boy who was killed in a suspected gang-related shooting, remembered him during a memorial service Friday night.
