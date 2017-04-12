Child killed in South Knoxville apartment fire identified
The Knox County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the child killed in a South Knoxville apartment fire earlier this week as Makha Johnson, 3. The fire was reported Monday night at One South Place Apartments at 1321 Bertie Rand Street. An adult woman and her three-year-old child were found unconscious inside.
