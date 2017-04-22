Chaos: Photographer captures Downtown...

Chaos: Photographer captures Downtown Knoxville during storm

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Downtown Knoxville's annual Rossini festival was unfortunately cut short Saturday afternoon after strong gusts of wind and rain poured into the area. Jones wrote "I was there as the storm rolled in .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberlin Heights Church of God in South knoxville (Aug '11) 2 hr Concern for the s... 8
If You Could Choose-Would You 2 hr South Knox Hombre 21
Long year for UT football 11 hr theater x 1
Knox News Sentinel 11 hr theater x 41
anti trans bigotry 13 hr fluid 24
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property Sat true story 2
News TDOT discusses safety plans to widen Chapman Hi... (Jun '16) Sat South Knox Hombre 10
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Knox County was issued at April 23 at 2:17PM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,774 • Total comments across all topics: 280,504,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC