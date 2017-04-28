Bridgette Bjorlo represents WATE 6 On Your Side in a Dancing For the Horsesa
Reporter Bridgette Bjorlo is representing WATE 6 On Your Side in this year's Dancing For the Horses event to benefit Horse Haven of East Tennessee. The event is Saturday, May 13, at Bridgewater Place in Knoxville.
