American man facing child porn charge...

American man facing child porn charges in Saskatchewan

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

On March 31, Canada Border Services Agency officers examined a traveller at the North Portal Border crossing and discovered suspected child pornography on electronic devices. Brandon Eugene Johnson, 43, of Knoxville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tennessee Democrats 2 hr Canadian Bacon Sm... 14
Billy Goat Tavern....AWESOME Restaurant (Aug '16) 2 hr Butch Keenan 6
News Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10) 8 hr South Knox Hombre 26
LASIK Eye Surgery (Jan '08) 10 hr Mish 73
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 22 hr jrod 55
News West Knoxville burger restaurant to be reinspec... Apr 1 South Knox Hombre 1
Shame on you WVLT 8 Apr 1 doppler 13
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,007 • Total comments across all topics: 280,034,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC