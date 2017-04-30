94 Knoxville seniors honored as a Project GRAD Scholarsa
Seniors from Austin-East High School and Fulton High School were honored Sunday night for outstanding academic and extra curricular involvement. The annual event honors seniors at two of the fourteen schools that participate in the Project GRAD program, including Elementary and Middle school levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
