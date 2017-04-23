3 rescued after tree falls on Knoxville house
According to KFD, the victims at the house suffered only minor injuries, however one of the victims was taken to an area hospital. Fire crews say the incident happened at 2415 Waverley St., off Western Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m. Sunday evening.
