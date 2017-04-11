2 convicted of heroin distribution conspiracy in Knox County
The Knox County District Attorney's Office says Kewayne Hersel Carter, 39, and Raphael Cortez Ferguson, 37, were ringleaders of the conspiracy that sold heroin in the area. Investigators say the two along with others brought large amounts of the drug to Knoxville from Detroit between October 2014 to April 2015.
