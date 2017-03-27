Zoo Knoxville still looking for answe...

Zoo Knoxville still looking for answers in death in 33 reptiles Read Story Melissa Erickson

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville suspects something "sudden and catastrophic" happened in a reptile building to cause the death of 33 reptiles last week, but are still working to figure out the exact cause. So far, they have ruled out food, disease and infection as causes based on the initial necropsy findings from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lonsdale shootings 1 hr miss theo 1
Tellico Plains, TN and racism 7 hr Dreamer 1
News Greeneville Names New Town Planner 9 hr bye felicia 4
News Knoxville leaders: Immigrants shouldn't fear po... 11 hr In The Know 11
Radio Stations 12 hr Just Saying 55
Howell and Landon - What??? 14 hr In The Know 15
News Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ... 15 hr USA-1 12
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,902 • Total comments across all topics: 279,872,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC