Zoo Knoxville still looking for answers in death in 33 reptiles Read Story Melissa Erickson
Zoo Knoxville suspects something "sudden and catastrophic" happened in a reptile building to cause the death of 33 reptiles last week, but are still working to figure out the exact cause. So far, they have ruled out food, disease and infection as causes based on the initial necropsy findings from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine.
