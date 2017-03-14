Zoo Knoxville hosts Star Wars Charact...

Zoo Knoxville hosts Star Wars Character Day this weekend

You can meet your favorite Star Wars characters this weekend without making a trip to a galaxy far, far away. Zoo Knoxville is hosting a Star Wars character day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Characters from the films will meet fans and pose for photos.

