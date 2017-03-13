Wildfire symposium addresses legal angle of aftermath Read Story Becca Habegger

Possible landslides, water contamination and property value impact in the wake of the Sevier County wildfires were among the topics at a wildfire symposium Thursday at Lincoln Memorial University's Duncan School of Law in downtown Knoxville. The discussion was, at times, candid, and one major concern heard throughout the day was the fire's impact on the environment and what that means for the people of Sevier County.

