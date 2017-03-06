What if there's no affordable insurance to buy?

Leslie Kurtz needed th... Graphic shows county-level data for health insurance providers under the Affordable Care Act; 3c x 5 inches; 146 mm x 127 mm; Leslie Kurtz needed three plates, eight screws and a big assist from her insurer after breaking every bone in her ankle while white water rafting. Coverage she purchased through a public insurance exchange established by the federal health care law paid $65,000 toward surgery and the care she needed after the 2015 accident.

